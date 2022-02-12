Narcotics are recovered from villa leased to I-PAC in Goa, one member arrested.

on Friday night, the Goa Police arrested one member of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) after Narcotics are recovered from villa leased to the Prashant Kishor-led political advocacy group. The 28-year-old I-PAC member was arrested in Goa’s Porvorim.

According to the Goa Police, narcotic substances suspected to be ‘ganja’ were found in a series of raids at bungalows in Porvorim. Eight of the raided villas were leased to I-PAC.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. This news comes just two days before Goa votes in the Assembly election of 2022. With I-PAC as its advisor, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC), a newcomer to Goan politics, is contesting the election.