‘Not acknowledging me as a wife ‘ Bihar Dr takes to the streets to protest;

A woman doctor took to the streets of Katihar, Bihar, to protest her estranged husband, accusing him of being unfaithful and having an extramarital affair. Dr. Renu Prabha, a Darbhanga Medical College worker, travelled to Katihar to confront her husband Santosh, also a doctor, and created a ruckus outside his Katihar Medical College workplace.

Dr Renu told reporters that Santosh has refused to accept her as his wife. Her husband had neglected her despite the fact that they had been married for 5 years and had a child. She claims he’s having an extramarital affair and does not want her any more.

After hearing about the issue, the Kolkata-based NGO Mahila Vikas Manch stepped in and took up Dr Renu’s cause. Activists accompanied her in Katihar to reason out for a wife’s rights while also attempting to try for a reconciliation between the two.