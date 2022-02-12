‘Russia may invade Ukraine within a week’: White House

In a statement released Friday, the White House said a Russian invasion of Ukraine might come within a week, possibly within the next two days. It urged all Americans to leave the country immediately. According to Jake Sullivan, US national security adviser, the United States has no specific information about an imminent invasion by Vladimir Putin.

According to him, the pieces were in place for a rapid start to a major military operation. ‘The risk is high enough and the threat is now immediate enough that prudence demands that it is the time to leave now,’ Mr. Sullivan said.

‘We are not saying that a decision has been taken by President Putin. What we are saying is that we have a sufficient level of concern based on what we are seeing on the ground, and what our intelligence analysts have picked up, that we are sending this clear message’, Mr. Sullivan said.

Meanwhile, British defense secretary Michael Fallon is visiting Moscow to ease tensions over a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. Belarus is conducting massive war games in neighboring Russia, claiming that the highly strained relations are not the fault of the country. Although Russia has no plans to invade, it wants the West to keep Ukraine and other former Soviet countries out of NATO.