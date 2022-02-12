State government lifts Covid-19 restrictions

Gangtok: The Sikkim government has lifted Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state. The decision was taken as Covid-19 cases slipped sharply in the state.

As per the new order, all markets, shops, and commercial establishments will be allowed to open normally. All educational institutions shall function as per guidelines. The government has lifted all restrictions on social, political, religious and sports-related gatherings.

The Sikkim government also asked its civilians to exercise caution as the guidelines from the government. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Sikkim reported 541 active cases.