Tejas Express resumes services between Mumbai-Ahmedabad as Covid cases decline

Feb 12, 2022, 03:24 pm IST

Due to a decline in Covid-19 cases reported across the country, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited has announced that Tejas Express services between Mumbai and Ahmadabad will resume in February.

‘Restrictions have been eased due to a decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases. Passengers will have to follow all Covid safety protocols,’ said IRCTC in an official statement.

According to an official, the wedding season is picking up, and they expect higher occupancy levels at the service.

‘In these Covid-19 times, passengers prefer Tejas Express over other trains because of the high level of service and best sanitation practices. Will continue to make unrelenting efforts to provide on-time and comfortable travel with best in  class hospitality and hygiene practices’, The official said.

The train will run on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday of every week.

 

