The air quality in Delhi is ‘Moderate,’ with a minimum temperature of 8 Degrees

The minimum temperature in the national capital is 8 degrees Celsius on Saturday morning, two degrees below the season’s average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

At 8.30 a.m., the relative humidity was 76%.

During the day, the weather office forecasts mainly clear skies. The city’s maximum temperature is expected to hit 23 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Friday was 8.2 degrees Celsius, with a maximum temperature of 22.5 degrees Celsius.

The city’s air quality was recorded in the ‘moderate’ category on Saturday. The air quality index (AQI) read 197 at 9 am.