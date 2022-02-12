There is no proposal to close any railway recruitment Board: Railway minister

Following reports that the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Recruitment Board might be closed, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw clarified on Friday that the ministry did not send any proposal to close any Railway Recruitment Board.

In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Mr Vaishnaw said, ‘At present, there is no proposal to close any Railway Recruitment Board.’

This comes after the Railway Minister was asked about why the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Recruitment Board was closed and whether the government had received any pleas to reverse the decision.