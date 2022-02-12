Tributes pour in after the demise of former Bajaj group chairman and Padma Bhushan-awardee Rahul Bajaj

Pune: Well known industrialist and Padma Bhushan-awardee Rahul Bajaj, the former chairman of Bajaj group passed away at the age of 83 on Saturday, at Ruby Hall Hospital in Pune at 2.30 pm. He died due to heart and lungs problems, and was admitted for past one month in Ruby hall hospital. Tributes are flooding for the accomplished buisnessman from noted personalities.

Taking to Twitter, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said, ‘My heartfelt tributes to Rahul Bajaj ji, a successful entrepreneur, philanthropist and former chairman of Bajaj. I had a personal relationship with Padma Bhushan awardee Rahul ji for many years. Rahul ji, who has led the Bajaj Group for the last five decades, has been instrumental in the industry. May God rest the departed soul and give strength to the family members. Om Shanti’.

???? ???? ????? ?? ???? ????? ?? ??????? ???? ???? ????? ?? ?? ?????? ??? ??? ?????????? ?????? ??? ??? ????? ?????? ????? ?? ????? ?????? ??? ?? ??????? ?? ???? ??? ? ????? — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 12, 2022

Madya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also condoled the demise of Bajaj. ‘The demise of Rahul Bajaj the Chairman emeritus of the Bajaj Group is a loss to India’s business community. My condolences to the bereaved family and the group’, Chouhan tweeted.

Demise of Mr. Rahul Bajaj the Chairman emeritus of the Bajaj Group is a loss to India's business community. My condolences to the bereaved family and the group. ?? ? ????? ?? — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) February 12, 2022

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar also expressed his condolences over Rahul Bajaj’s death. ‘I am deeply shocked to learn about the sad demise of Padma Bhushan Shri Rahul Bajaj! The grandson of eminent freedom fighter Jamnalal Bajaj brought transformation in society especially in poor and middle-class people with his two-wheel technology – a Bajaj Bike! Pawar tweeted.

I am grieved with a passing away of my very close friend. India has lost an industrialist, a philanthropist and a lighthouse for young entrepreneurs! Hamara Bajaj — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) February 12, 2022

Cartoonist Sateesh Acharya shared a touching cartoon, paying tributes to the industrialist.

Former union minister Praful Patel said that Rahul Bajaj is credited with making the brand Bajaj a household name.

Saddened by the passing away of renowned industrialist & one of the longest serving chairman in corporate India, Padma Bhushan Shri Rahul Bajaj ji. He is credited with making brand Bajaj a household name. My heartfelt condolences to his family members. Om Shanti ??#RahulBajaj pic.twitter.com/9dfSvk9Vmo — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) February 12, 2022

Born on June 10, 1938, Rahul Bajaj held a Bachelors degree in economics, a law degree from Mumbai University and an MBA from Harvard. Bajaj was a former member of the Rajya Sabha. Besides, he had been the chairman of the International Business Council, World Economic Forum.