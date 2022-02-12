UGC directs universities and colleges to resume classes normally;

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has requested that universities and colleges across the country reopen and reopen classes. Universities and colleges can conduct exams and classes in an offline, online, or blended mode while following to COVID guidelines and taking the necessary precautions.

In view of the COVID19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns, the Commission had already issued guidelines or advisories on the academic calendar, examinations, re-opening of institutions, and standard operating procedures for conducting examinations.

In addition, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has asked all universities, colleges, and other universities to ensure that COVID appropriate behaviour is strictly enforced at all times and in all places.