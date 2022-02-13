Benefits of onion peel you must know before you toss it away

Onions are chopped and used as an essential element in practically every Indian home. The peels can also be used in a variety of ways. People nowadays are aware of and use the notion of zero-waste cooking. Let’s look at the advantages of onion peel in light of this approach.

Those who consume tea on a regular basis might enjoy this beverage made with onion peels. Tea brewed from onion peels has a low-calorie content. When compared to high-calorie aerated drinks, tea brewed with onion peels is more healthful.

Onion peels are high in vitamins and minerals. They contain Vitamin A, which is beneficial to vision. They also include Vitamin C and E, which can be utilised to treat skin problems.

Do you suffer from itching or rashes on your skin? You will need onion peel tea the most, as it contains antifungal characteristics. This drink may be an excellent treatment for skin problems but one must remember not to disregard the prescription of the doctor.

Also Read: The benefits of eating more garlic

If you have high cholesterol, onion peels may be beneficial to you. Flavonoids are abundant in onion peels. Flavonoids are polyphenolic chemicals that may help lower cholesterol levels, according to certain research. Flavonoids can also help patients with obesity, lower their bad cholesterol, or low-density lipoprotein. Obese persons are at a higher risk of heart disease. Quercetin is the flavonoid that performs the most important impact in lowering harmful cholesterol levels. This flavonoid has no effect on the levels of good cholesterol.

Antioxidant elements in onion skins aid in the removal of cold, cough, and flu symptoms. As a result, seasonal illnesses are no longer a threat.