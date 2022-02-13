‘I don’t see Raghuram Rajan as an expert on economics’; Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan was slammed by Union Minister Rajeev Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday, saying he did not consider him an expert on economics.

Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar addressed a press conference in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on the hijab controversy, claiming that the government created 5 crore jobs.

He said of former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan, ‘I don’t consider him an expert on economics. A maximum number of NPA’s took place when he was the RBI governor. The meltdown of our financial structure and NPA crisis happened when he was in charge.’

Between September 2013 to September 2016, Raghuram Rajan served as the governor of the Reserve Bank of India. Rajan was the Chief Economist and Director of Research at the International Monetary Fund from 2003 to 2006. At Chicago Booth, he is currently the Katherine Dusak Miller Distinguished Service Professor of Finance. Rajan received the Yashwantrao Chavan National Award for his contribution to economic development in 2018.