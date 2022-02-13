Kerala schools to resume full day regular classes for all from Feb 21; read full list of guidelines here…

Thiruvananthapuram: Minister of Education, V Sivankutty said that classes for standard 1 to 9 will resume in Kerala from Monday. The classes will be conducted from morning to noon, by dividing into different batches till February 19.

It has been decided to start regular classes for the students of standard 1 to 12 with full strength from February 21. THe classes will continue till evening from morning. The minister urged the teachers to complete the portions of Xth and Plus Two students by February 28 and to begin revision later. More details regarding this will be revealed after the meeting with the associations of teachers scheduled on Tuesday, the minister said.

Classes for 10, 11 and 12 already began last Monday. The classes are being conducted till evening by dividing into batches. The schools have to function for all days including Saturdays except public holidays of February and March. Till February 21, the online classes broadcast through Victers channel for the students from class 1 to 9 will be rescheduled to afternoon. The creches, anganwadis and kindergartens can be opened from Monday in the state. The classes will continue upto noon and will function only from Monday to Friday.

Guidelines issued by government regarding the reopening of schools