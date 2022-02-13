Kerala schools to resume full day regular classes for all from Feb 21; read full list of guidelines here…

Thiruvananthapuram: Minister of Education, V Sivankutty said that classes for standard 1 to 9 will resume in Kerala from Monday. The classes will be conducted from morning to noon, by dividing into different batches till February 19.
It has been decided to start regular classes for the students of standard 1 to 12 with full strength from February 21. THe classes will continue till evening from morning. The minister urged the teachers to complete the portions of Xth and Plus Two students by February 28 and to begin revision later. More details regarding this will be revealed after the meeting with the associations of teachers scheduled on Tuesday, the minister said.
Also read: Attukal Pongala 2022: Collector releases list of regulations; read to know more…
Classes for 10, 11 and 12 already began last Monday. The classes are being conducted till evening by dividing into batches. The schools have to function for all days including Saturdays except public holidays of February and March. Till February 21, the online classes broadcast through Victers channel for the students from class 1 to 9 will be rescheduled to afternoon. The creches, anganwadis and kindergartens can be opened from Monday in the state. The classes will continue upto noon and will function only from Monday to Friday.
Guidelines issued by government regarding the reopening of schools
- Regular classes for I to IX standard will commence on February 14 from morning to noon.
- The classes of 10,11 and 12 will continue in the existing schedule till February 19.
- Arrangements shall be made to facilitate the classes for students from standards 1 to 12 with full strength from February 21.
- Schools have to arrange regular timetables of all classes from morning to evening from February 21 onwards.
- Teachers have to complete portions by February 28 and start revision from the next day.
- Schools have to conduct classes on all Saturdays except public holidays in February and March.
- The school level SRG has to conduct meetings on Saturdays to evaluate the completion of chapters and devise measures to improve the academic performance of students.
- In view of the SSLC examinations, teachers have to maintain a list of the chapters completed and produce it to the district education officers through the headmaster. The compiled reports of the schools have to be submitted by the sub directors of education to the public education director on Monday.
- Similar reports on completed portions have to be submitted by the teachers of Plus Two to the regional deputy director via principals on Saturday. The combined report will be then presented to the public education director on Monday.
- The schools have to plan teaching programmes for the students of SSLC, Plus Two and Vocational higher secondary after analysing the results of model examinations. Separate action plans should be prepared to help the students who are weak in academics.
- Develop activities to improve the confidence and lessening stresses of children.
- Special care shall be given for differently abled students.
- Supporting activities must continue through online classes also. SCERT and DIET will extend aids for such measures.
- Pre primary classes will begin by February 14. Creches and Kindergartens will also open.
- 50% students should be admitted in pre primary classes daily which function from Monday to Friday.
- Educational officers in each district will visit the schools and submit their findings to the public education director after analysing the reports in DDE/RDD/AD level.
- SSLC, Higher secondary, Vocational higher secondary examinations will begin on March 16, 2022. The time table will be released soon.
- The dates for annual examinations for classes 1 to 9 will be declared later.
Post Your Comments