Know how to change or update phone number on Aadhaar Card

Feb 13, 2022, 10:54 pm IST

New Delhi: Aadhar Card issued by the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is an important document.  The card is necessary for getting almost all government services including obtaining a driver’s license, opening a bank account, and so on. It contains several data as the 12-digit number, person’s name, date of birth, gender and more.

How to Change Aadhaar with Mobile Number Online

Step 1: Visit the UIDAI web interface to alter your mobile number (ask.uidai.gov.in)

Step 2: Enter the phone number you want to change and the captcha in the appropriate fields.

Step 3: Enter the OTP that was sent to your phone number in the ‘Send OTP’ option. Then select ‘Submit OTP & Proceed’ from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Next, select ‘Online Aadhaar Services’ from a dropdown menu . Select the one you want to change

Step 5: A new page will appear when the mobile number has been submitted, and a captcha must be entered. An OTP will be issued to your phone number as a result of this. Verify the OTP and then click ‘Save and Continue.’

Step 6: Make an appointment to visit an Aadhaar centre near you to pay the Rs 25 cost and supply any other information that may be required.

