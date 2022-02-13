Rohit Sharma shares pic of India teammates watching IPL mega auction from hotel room

The IPL clubs have been spending a lot of money to get some of the best cricketers. The two-day event which takes place in Bangalore had started on February 12. Ten franchises are competing in this major auction, including the two new clubs Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans. Posts about the event are also circulating on various social media sites. Among these, Rohit Sharma’s Instagram Stories have gotten a lot of attention.

India’s new white-ball leader shared the picture of the players watching the IPL super auction from a hotel room and wrote alongside, ‘Some tensed and some happy faces’.

The image depicts six members of Team India including Yuzvendra Chahal, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav seated on a couch. They were watching the blockbuster auction for the Indian Premier League.

Mumbai Indians have retained Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav for a fee of Rs. 16 crore and Rs. 8 crore, respectively. Rishabh Pant was retained by the Delhi Capitals for a fee of Rs. 16 crore. Mumbai Indians have selected Ishan Kishan for a fee of Rs. 15.25 crore. Rajasthan Royals have paid Rs.6.50 crore for Yuzvendra Chahal. In the IPL 2022 super auction, Delhi Capitals bought Shardul Thakur for Rs. 10.75 crore.