Sri Lankan Navy arrests 12 Indian fishermen

Chennai: The Sri Lankan Navy has arrested 12 Indian fishermen. The naval forces of the island nation also seized 2 fishing trawlers for allegedly poaching in the country’s territorial waters. This is the third such incident involving Indians in the island nation this month.

The arrests were made in seas north of Talaimannar. The Sri Lankan Navy said that the Indian fishermen were indulged in bottom trawling.

In an operation conducted in seas north of Talaimannar in the dark hours of February 12, Sri Lanka Navy managed to seize 2 Indian trawlers with 12 Indian fishermen while poaching in Sri Lankan waters’, said Sri Lankan Navy in a statement.

On February 8, the Sri Lankan Navy arrested 11 Indian fishermen and seized 3 fishing trawlers and on February 1, 21 Indian fishermen were arrested.