Vietnam to lift COVID restrictions on overseas flights

Starting Feb. 15, Vietnam will lift its COVID-19 restrictions on foreign passenger flights to all markets, with no limit on the number of flights, according to the state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper.

The Southeast Asian country instituted strict border controls to keep COVID-19 out at the outset of the epidemic, with some initial success, but this hit the country’s booming tourism sector, which amounted for roughly 10% of GDP.

“Beginning February 15, Vietnam will lift its limitations on international flights. Flight frequency would be returned to pre-pandemic levels “Dinh Viet Son, deputy director of the Vietnam Civil Aviation Administration, was quoted by Tuoi Tre.

Vietnam has informed its partners about the new strategy, with the exception of China, which has yet to agree to resume commercial flights with Vietnam, according to Son.

Since the beginning of this year, Vietnam has been gradually resuming international flights with 15 markets while lowering quarantine restrictions, with vaccinated travellers now only needing three days of self-isolation.

Since the pandemic began, the Southeast Asian country has seen roughly 2.5 million COVID-19 cases and 39,000 deaths. Official figures showed that about 98 percent of the country’s 98 million individuals have received at least two vaccination doses.