Why are liquor prices so high in Maharashtra? Why a Drinking Permit? FAQ on new wine policy

Maharashtra recently had some changes in its liquor purchasing rules which were well received by tipplers. Drinking age is the topmost criterion for most states, but in Maharashtra, the situation is quite different. The state’s excise and prohibition laws, which are considered one of the most stringent in India, are responsible for this.

Consumers can now purchase wine from supermarkets and walk-in stores under the Uddhav Thackeray government. Despite government claims that it will boost the wine industry and ensure that farmers get fair prices for their produce, opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said that the decision would turn Maharashtra into a ‘Madha Rashtra’ (liquor state).

The government has also permitted smaller retailers (with areas of 100 square meters and above) to sell wine. However, there is also a provision for a drinking permit in this case. Excise officials quoted in a Times of India report said that customers without a drinking permit will have to purchase a daily permit for Rs 5 before carrying the alcohol home. The buying process is easy for consumers who have already got an annual or lifetime drinking permit from the excise department. Shops will be required to keep and issue daily permits to buyers when selling bottles for this purpose.

How do Maharashtra’s liquor rules work?

Due to high excise duties and steeper prices, Maharashtra discourages alcohol consumption. It is illegal to purchase, possess, or use liquor or alcohol without a valid permit under the Bombay Prohibition Act, 1949.

Prohibition was imposed on Maharashtra from 1949 until the 1960s, which led to the underworld getting into bootlegging in Mumbai and the state. Despite the gradual relaxation of restrictions on liquor consumption, one needs a permit to possess and consume alcohol.

Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) requires a legal age of 25 years, while mild beer like liquor requires a legal age of 21. With a lifetime or annual permit, the holder may stock up to 12 units of alcohol every month (each unit includes 1,000 ML of IMFL or country liquor, 1,500 ML of wine and 2,600 ML of beer).

As neighbouring states and union territories like Goa and Daman have comparatively liberal policies and cheaper liquor than Maharashtra, this encourages its clandestine entry into the state.

Liquor Permits in Maharashtra: How to Apply?