Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower for second day in a row. BSE Sensex crashed 1,747 points or 3% to close at 56,406. NSE Nifty settled 532 points or 3.06% lower at 16,843.

Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 3.94% and Nifty Smallcap 100 index slipped 4.44%. All the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 577 shares advanced and 2,973 declined.

The top losers in the market were JSW Steel,HDFC Life, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, HDFC, SBI, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IndusInd Bank.

Investors have lost more than Rs 8.50 lakh crore in the market. The market capitalisation (m-cap) of BSE-listed companies fell in to Rs 255.36 lakh crore from Friday’s Rs 263.90 lakh crore mark.