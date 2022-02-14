Ashish Misra to walk out of jail tomorrow

On Tuesday, Ashish Misra, the prime suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, will be released from jail. On February 10, the Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow bench granted him bail. However, Ashish Misra, the son of Union minister Ajay Misra Teni, was unable to be released because his bail order excluded two of the charges against him. This includes sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

The Allahabad High Court decided on Monday to add the missing sections to the bail order after his lawyer filed a correction application to have them added. As soon as the court issues the revised bail order, the paperwork for Ashish Misra’s release will begin. On Tuesday, he will be released from the Lakhimpur jail in Uttar Pradesh.