Commodity Market: Gold price suffers a sharp fall

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold slipped down sharply in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 37040 per 8 gram, down by Rs 400. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4630, down by Rs 50.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 49,490 per 10 gram, higher by 0.77% or Rs 376. Silver futures jumped more than 1.04% or Rs 654 at Rs 63,642 per kg.

In the international market, spot gold was steady at $ 1,859.16 per ounce. US gold futures rose 0.9% to $ 1,859.00 per ounce. Among other metals, spot silver gained 0.7% to $ 23.74 per ounce, platinum was up 0.8% at $ 1,036.14 and palladium jumped 3.7% to $ 2,391.73 per ounce.