Fans spot Deepika Padukone’s sister in one of the childhood frames in ‘Gehraiyaan’

A fan discovered an interesting part of ‘Gehraiyaan’ after it was released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. The observant fan shared a clip from the film on Twitter, pointing out a photo frame featuring Deepika Padukone and her sister Anisha Padukone’s childhood picture.

The photo was exhibited as a joyful childhood memory for Alisha and Tia (Ananya Panday). The netizen tweeted a screenshot of the scene along with the original photo, saying, ‘Love that #Gehraiyaan put a portrait of Anisha and Deepika among the family portraits’.

Another person wrote, ‘I don’t know of it’s her idea or the director’s but I absolutely love it when something like this happens. The picture with Papa Padukone in cocktail in 2012 to a picture with Anisha in Gehraiyaan in 2022’.

On the other hand, the intricate love story has elicited a range of reactions from the general public and social groups. People are praising Padukone’s performance, yet some are criticising the film and openly expressing their dissatisfaction with it. While many in Bollywood have praised the film, star Kangana Ranaut has expressed her dissatisfaction with it. On social media, she slammed the film and compared it to pornography.

‘Gehraiyaan’, starring Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa, explores the flaws in the relationships of people. As the movie proceeds, the situation becomes more complicated, leading to adultery, deception, and crime. ‘Gehraiyaan’ is presently available to watch online.