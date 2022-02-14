Here are four unexplored destinations in North Bengal you should visit

When it comes to West Bengal, most people think of Kolkata and Darjeeling as the obvious, and often the only, places to visit. While Kolkata’s rich past, history around every corner, lively culture, and mouth-watering street cuisine, as well as the immaculate views of the Kanchenjunga and the distinctive thukpa of Darjeeling, deserve to be explored, so do the rest of the state. There is a profusion of small hidden jewels of architecture, culture, ecology, animals, tribal communities, and much more in the north of Bengal itself.

Here’s a way to bring some much-needed attention to these under-appreciated tourism locations in North Bengal:

Bindu

Bindu, the last hamlet of West Bengal, is located 127 kilometres from Siliguri, sitting atop 2000 feet in the lap of India and the Himalayas of Bhutan. The drive to Bindu, which is noted for its cardamom production, will prepare you for the lush foliage and grandeur of the neighbouring Jaldhaka River. The nearby woodlands are ideal for hiking and trekking. You may also go to Godak, a tribal community 1 km away, to see the cardamom curing facility, which is claimed to produce some of the best in the country.

Raimatang

Raimatang is a forest community in the Dooars area of North Bengal, nestled in the Buxa Tiger Reserve and surrounded by tea plantations and hills. Raimatang is a popular destination for wildlife enthusiasts who want to go on a jungle safari in the tiger reserve as well as see the various bird species. In the neighbouring hills, you may also go for a gentle hike.

Rangaroon Tea Estate

Rangaroon, a charming, peaceful village 16 kilometres from Darjeeling town, is home to the Rangaroon Tea Estate. There is just one guesthouse in this area with beautiful views of Darjeeling and the Kanchenjunga range if you wish to avoid the hustle and bustle of Darjeeling but not the breathtaking vistas.

Also Read: New Gen takes over! Arjun Tendulkar rejoins Mumbai Indians for 30 lakh

Tabakoshi

The Eastern Himalayas are all about relaxing and taking in the scenery, which includes towering mountain ranges, waterfalls, rivers, and, of course, tea plantations. One such location is Tabakoshi in Mirik, which is one of the most famous tourist sites in Darjeeling. However, Tabakoshi is only 8 kilometres from the Gopaldhara tea plantation and offers quiet and peace. Enjoy the plantation fruit, camp by the river, and mingle with the people, who will welcome you with open arms.