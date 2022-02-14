India’s vaccination coverage crosses 172.95 crore

New Delhi: As per the data released by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, more than 172.95 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the country under Nationwide Vaccination Drive so far. More than 11.66 lakh doses were administered in the last 24 hours. More than 1.73 crore Precaution Doses for the identified categories of beneficiaries for Covid vaccination have been administered so far. For youngsters in the age group of 15 to 18 years, more than 5.21 crore vaccine doses have been administered as first dose and 1.50 crore as second dose so far.

The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.

The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.