Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh’s romantic number ‘Kalavathi’ tumbling records

The love number ‘Kalavathi’ from ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ by Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh has become an immediate smash, with significant record viewing on YouTube. The song ‘Kalavathi’, sung by the most famous vocalist Sid Sriram, was released by the creators on Sunday.

Making Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh’s love song a chartbuster, the song has received over 12 million views and is now trending at number one on YouTube. ‘Kalavathi song records- Records tumbling in a Classic way #KalaavathiMusicVideo Trending #1 on YouTube with 12M+ Views’, the makers tweeted.

The lyrical music for ‘Kalavathi’ was meant to be released on Valentine’s Day, however, due to an internet leak of the song previous to its release, the creators decided to release it a day earlier.

S. Thaman composed the music for ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata,’ a Parasuram directorial. The producers promise an entertaining commercial drama. The film, which is set to be released on May 12, is in the last stages of filming.