‘Sacrifice will not go in vain, we will ensure answers are given’: Rahul Gandhi remembers Pulwama martyrs

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Monday that the sacrifice of CRPF jawans killed in the Pulwama terror attack will not go in vain and asserted that they will ensure that ‘answers are given’.

‘We can never forget the martyrs of Pulwama. Their sacrifice and that of their families will not go in vain — we will ensure answers are given. Jai Hind’, the Wayanad MP tweeted in Hindi.

??????? ?? ?????? ?? ?? ??? ???? ???? ????? ???? ? ???? ???????? ?? ?????? ????? ???? ?????- ?? ???? ???? ??????… ?? ????! ?? — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 14, 2022

On February 14, 2019, Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group had attacked a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 40 personnel of the force. Days after the Pulwama attack, Indian warplanes struck the biggest terrorist training camp of JeM deep inside Pakistan’s Balakot in retaliation to the dastardly terror attack.