Superstar Nayanthara gives cute surprise to her lover Vignesh on Valentine’s Day; Watch viral video

South India’s lady superstar Nayanthara has celebrated Valentine’s Day with her boyfriend director Vignesh Shivan. On Monday, Vignesh shared a video on his Instagram page revealing Nayanthara’s surprise for him.

In the video, Nayanthara can be seen visiting Vignesh with a bouquet of red flowers. Both were seen hugging as expressing their love. ‘When she comes and gives u flowers just like the first time, it surely is a happy valentine’s Day’ Vignesh wrote.

Sharing the video, Vignesh gave an interesting caption as promoting his upcoming movie ‘Katthuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’. ‘Wish you all a Happy Valentine’s Day ! kaathuvaakula oru Kadhal’, he penned. Later, Vidhnesh also shared a photo of him with Nayanthara, and captioned- ‘Happy Valentine’s Day to all the lovely people around ! Its love ! That completes this life …. Hence! Have time & interest to be in love and to be loved !’

The couple who met on the set of the superhit movie ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ has been in a relationship for the past 5 years. ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is Vignesh’s upcoming project.