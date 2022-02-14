Superstar Nayanthara gives cute surprise to her lover Vignesh on Valentine’s Day; Watch viral video

South India’s lady superstar Nayanthara has celebrated Valentine’s Day with her boyfriend director Vignesh Shivan. On Monday, Vignesh shared a video on his Instagram page revealing Nayanthara’s surprise for him.
In the video, Nayanthara can be seen visiting Vignesh with a bouquet of red flowers. Both were seen hugging as expressing their love. ‘When she comes and gives u flowers just like the first time, it surely is a happy valentine’s Day’ Vignesh wrote.
View this post on Instagram
Sharing the video, Vignesh gave an interesting caption as promoting his upcoming movie ‘Katthuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’. ‘Wish you all a Happy Valentine’s Day ! kaathuvaakula oru Kadhal’, he penned. Later, Vidhnesh also shared a photo of him with Nayanthara, and captioned- ‘Happy Valentine’s Day to all the lovely people around ! Its love ! That completes this life …. Hence! Have time & interest to be in love and to be loved !’
View this post on Instagram
The couple who met on the set of the superhit movie ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan’ has been in a relationship for the past 5 years. ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu is Vignesh’s upcoming project.
Post Your Comments