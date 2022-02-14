‘They bring a new ally every election’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party during a poll rally in Kanpur Dehat area of Uttar Pradesh on Monday, saying that the Opposition party had a new partner every election.

‘Every election, these people bring a new partner and try to advance via them. They throw out their old companions every election. Those who change their friends, can they serve the people of Uttar Pradesh?’ PM Modi said.

The Samajwadi Party is fighting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election with the Rashtriya Lok Dal, which is led by Jayant Chaudhary. In 2017, the party fought alongside the Congress in an alliance. On Monday, the second round of voting in the Uttar Pradesh election took place. In March, the seven-phase election will come to a close, with the votes being counted on March 10.