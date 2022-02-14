Vibhu Raghave diagnosed with stage 4 cancer, says ‘Life changed upside down in a day’

Vibhu Raghave, who starred in the Star Plus drama ‘Nisha Aur Uske Cousins’, recently stated that he has been diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. The actor spoke about his illness and how his life has altered radically in an Instagram video from the hospital.

He said, ‘I am in the hospital. I thought I’d let you know what’s going on here. I was sick for the last few days and about two weeks back they found a stage 4 cancer in me which is in an advanced state, which is a rare type and kind of aggressive. I never expected that. In a day, life changed, totally upside down. Nevertheless, we are trying to be strong and we are going ahead with it’.

The actor added, ‘Besides having the best doctors and the best team around me, I have all the blessings and love. There’s so much happening, everybody’s praying and sending love and best wishes. Let’s hope for the best’.

Many of his friends praised him for his bravery and perseverance in the comments section of his post. Mouli Ganguly added, ‘you will come out of it stronger..lots of love’, while Vibha Saraf wrote, ‘Vibhu, like you mentioned the other day, you feel like ‘steel’ with the support, we are ALL together steel and with you, the force is with you’.

Vibhu K Raghave has been in a number of television shows, including Suvreen Guggal – Topper of the Year (2012). The actor is most recognised for his role as Saurav in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins (2014). In 2016, he was also featured in Rhythm and Pitchfork.