Gandhi statue smashed near Satyagraha launch site in Bihar

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi, installed near the spot from where he had launched the Champaran Satyagraha, has been found vandalised, triggering outrage, the administration said on Tuesday.

The statue at Charkha Park was found broken and dumped on the ground on Sunday night, according to East Champaran District Magistrate Shirshat Kapil Ashok.

‘The police are conducting their investigations, and those found to be involved in acts of vandalism will face action,’ the DM said.

Religious slogans were heard in the area on Sunday night, according to reports on social media, suggesting the involvement of fringe right-wing groups.