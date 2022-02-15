Kriti’s sister Nupur to make Bollywood debut opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in ‘Noorani Chehra’

Nupur Sanon, sister of Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, is poised to make her Hindi film debut in the upcoming flick ‘Noorani Chehra’, with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. On Monday, Kriti took to her Instagram handle to congratulate her sibling, sharing the film’s funny poster.

Kriti captioned the poster with a few life lessons as she wished Nupur success, ‘So so happy for you Nups!!! @nupursanon. This is the beginning of a new chapter.. a new journey and I know how special this one is!! Fly high, listen to your gut, absorb everything happening around, and most importantly, Have fun and enjoy every bit of this time..P.S. You are working with an incredible actor who I’ve always wanted to share the screen with! You’ve got the best to learn from! @nawazuddin._siddiqui Good luck to the entire team of #NooraniChehra! Its gonna be a quirky one!’

Click here to view the Instagram post

Nupur Sanon also took to her social media to announce that shooting for the film has begun. In the poster, Nupur is seen on the billboard with her face hidden behind her hands, while Nawazuddin holds up two lemon halves in front of his eyes. The film, directed by Navaniat Singh is being produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Aarushi Malhotra, Nandini Sharma, Neeta Shah, and Bharatkumar Shah. No date has been set for the release of ‘Noorani Chehra’.

Also Read: Here are 12 forgotten words from school and college books