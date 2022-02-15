The United States Army releases plan to combat climate change

The United States Army released a new strategy for dealing with global disruptions caused by climate change on Tuesday, claiming that it ‘endangers national and economic security.’

‘The moment has come to address climate change. Climate change has harmed supply chains, harmed our infrastructure, and increased dangers to Army Soldiers and families due to natural catastrophes and extreme weather’ Christine E. Wormuth, Secretary of the Army, stated in the report’s introduction.

“To decrease climate threats, the Army must adapt across the board and actively explore greenhouse gas reduction techniques. If we do not take action now, our options for mitigating these risks will grow more limited with each passing year, across our installations, acquisition and logistics, and training.”

Specifically, the research argues that the likelihood of armed conflict would increase around the world as temperatures rise and struggle for resources intensifies.

‘The risk will climb even higher where climatic consequences exacerbate societal instability, decrease access to basic necessities, undermine fragile governments and economies, harm essential infrastructure, and reduce agricultural productivity,’ according to the paper.