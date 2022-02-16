70-year-old Banyan tree uprooted due to rains, saved by nature lovers

In Konaraopet, a 70-year-old Banyan tree that had toppled owing to severe rains has been replanted. The ancient huge tree was translocated and presently standing at the Sircilla collector office, Telangana.

It was Telangana Rashtra Samithi J Santosh Kumar and Sircilla MLA KTR who supported the environmentalists in their effort, following which nature enthusiast Debbala Prakash gave life to the 70-year-old tree.

On Sunday, the big tree was hauled from Suddala village in Rajanna Sirisilla district’s Konaraupeta Mandal and planted near the district collectorate office. For transporting, heavy cranes from the state capital of Hyderabad were forced into duty.

A 70-year-old Banyan tree fell down and was uprooted four months ago on the fringes of Suddala village in the agricultural land of Burra Bhumaiah Goud and Burra Ramesh Goud, owing to excessive rainfall. It began to dry up due to a lack of water, and it seemed to be dead.

Dr Dobbala Prakash, a nature lover who believes in the Vriksha Rakshitah Raksha precept, was grieved by the loss of the Banyan tree. He believed that a sufficient amount of water might bring the tree back to life. He immediately contacted farmers Bhumaiah and Ramesh and informed them that he would relocate the tree, after which he obtained permission from Dobbala Das, the owner of a nearby field, to draw water from his well.

While doing his professional responsibilities, Ramesh, who works as a Telangana Sanskriti Sarathi in the Rajanna Sircilla PRO office, provided water to the tree for two months. Prakash’s efforts were successful, and the tree began to grow new leaves. A special route was built to move the tree from Suddhala Village to the new Collectorate office, which is 6 kilometres distant.

Meanwhile, two enormous branches from the tree were planted in the Zillella forest region of Tangannapalli Mandal. J Santosh Kumar, a member of the TRS, and Raghava, a co-founder of the Green India Challenge, paid close attention to the programme and was in frequent contact with Prakash.