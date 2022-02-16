Farhan Akhtar shares pic of bachelor party ahead of wedding with Shibani Dandekar

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are making headlines since the announcement of their wedding. According to reports, the couple will tie the knot this month. Recently, the actor took to his social media handle and shared a group photo that appeared to be from his bachelor party.

Farhan Akhtar can be seen posing with his buddies in the photo. The lads appeared to be having a good time and one of his buddies was holding two face masks alongside him. One belonged to Shibani and the other to Farhan. Sharing the picture, the actor wrote, ‘The boys are back in town #stagdaynightfever’.

Reacting to the post, Shibani wrote on the comment section, ‘um technically I’m there too’.

Meanwhile, reports suggested that Farhan and Shibani would register their wedding in Mumbai on February 21. The celebrations will take place at the Khandala farmhouse of Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi.

‘Farhan and Shibani always wanted an intimate wedding and are really excited about their big day. The party will be a small affair with only people from their inner circle in attendance. It will all be about food, music, laughter and celebration’, a source informed.