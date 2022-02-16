Figure skaters from US struggle in women’s Olympic short programme

Three American ladies advanced to the free skate but were unable to compete for medals in a contest overshadowed by the latest Russian doping scandal.

The strong Russians took three of the top four slots, with Alysa Liu, the only American, finishing eighth.

“I’m not sure how anyone else skated.” I only remember how I skated. It’s again another letdown. I hope they did well on the ice. “And if not, I guess we’re in the same boat,” Karen Chen, who finished 13th, added. “We’re basically trying to give a more solid lengthy programme.”

Liu skated a more conservative programme, converting her planned triple axel into a double to ensure a clean landing.

Liu was all smiles during the programme, although she admitted it was difficult to transfer to a new coach so late in the season. She praised her former coach for assisting her with her choreography.

“Because the move was so recent, it was a difficult transition for me,” Liu explained. “I’m really pleased I got to show off his choreography.” “I hope I did it justice.”

Mariah Bell, another American who finished 11th, also had a rough performance. She and Chen both fell. All three American skaters will now compete in the free skate on Thursday, when the medals will be awarded.