Key road in UAE will be closed for 10 days

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) of the Department of Municipalities and Transport in Abu Dhabi has announced that E10 Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street will be closed from 10 days from February 16. The closure will be on the right lane of the major road leading towards Dubai.

The partial closure will be from February 16 till 12am on February 25.It will be on a short stretch after Al Raha Mall and the area with Etihad Plaza on the right side while driving from Abu Dhabi to Dubai. The ITC has urged drivers to drive cautiously and abide by traffic rules and regulations.