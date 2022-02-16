Minor arrested for alleged rape and murder of 6-year-old girl in Assam

Hailakandi: A minor was arrested for allegedly raping and murdering a six-year-old girl from Hailakandi in Assam, and his father for destroying evidences in connection with the incident.

Gaurav Upadhyay, Superintendent of Police (SP) from Hailakandi said, ‘We’ve also arrested the accused minor’s father as we suspect that he knew about the crime and tried to destroy the evidence’. The police official added that further investigation on the matter is underway.

