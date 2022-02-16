Young child missing since 2019 found hidden beneath stairway

A young child reported missing in 2019 was discovered concealed under a staircase by officers searching a property in New York’s Hudson Valley on Tuesday, according to police.

According to Saugerties police, the youngster was discovered in good health on Monday at night in a Saugerties residence about 130 miles (210 kilometres) east of Cayuga Heights, where she was reported missing in July 2019 when she was four years old.

Police first assumed she’d been kidnapped by her noncustodial parents.

After nearly an hour of searching, officers executing a search warrant discovered that the girl was hiding with her noncustodial mother in a cold, wet, improvised cage under a basement stairway. According to authorities, they got their first glimpse of the girl’s feet after removing some wooden steps.

The girl was confirmed to be in good health by paramedics. Her legal guardian was notified, and she was reunited with her older sister.

The noncustodial parents and a third individual were charged with custodial interference and endangering a child’s welfare.