Arab states advocate for ‘women’s rights’ in aid talks with Taliban

On Monday Middle Eastern envoys stressed that women must be able to work and study, on the same day that Afghanistan’s hardline Islamic rulers made a new attempt to unblock foreign aid. On the first day of his latest mission, Amir Khan Muttaqi, a key member of the Taliban leadership that took over Kabul six months ago, met in Doha with ambassadors from six nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), where he will also meet with envoys from Europe.

Over the last year, the Taliban have been struggling to unfreeze billions of dollars in assets abroad and lift sanctions in response to pressure over their treatment of women and supporters of the Western-backed government that toppled them last year. Taliban members posted pictures of the smiling foreign minister entering Monday’s meeting with Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. But diplomats say no promises were made. GCC envoys stressed Afghanistan’s ‘urgent humanitarian needs’ amid widespread hunger caused by drought as well as an economic crisis that has exacerbated chronic unemployment.

Despite highlighting the importance of non-interference in Afghanistan’s affairs, they stressed the importance of a national reconciliation plan that ‘takes into account the interests of all segments of society and respects the rights of women, including their right to work and education’. They also expressed concern that ‘terrorist groups may be able to launch attacks from Afghanistan’s territory against other countries’. In their opinion, the country must not be exploited to fuel the illegal drug trade.

Muttaqi, who is scheduled to hold a key meeting with European nations and international representatives on Wednesday, made no comment after the meeting. In addition, no country has yet recognised the Taliban government and the latest talks come after US President Joe Biden announced $7 billion held in US banks will be split between a fund for aid to Afghanistan and compensation to 9/11 victims. European governments and international finance institutions are also refusing billions of dollars in aid.