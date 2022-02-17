BJP candidate in Coimbatore accused of giving rosary, candles to canvas for votes

A BJP candidate in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore has been accused of bribing voters with silver-coated plates, saffron and green candles, and rosaries in the run-up to the urban local body elections.

Periyasamy, who is contesting in Karumathampatti’s 8th ward, is accused of offering freebies such as rosaries to cover Christian votes in the area. The elections for urban local bodies will take place on February 19 and the results will be published on February 22.

This incident occurs at a time when several allegations have surfaced in Tamil Nadu about candidates resorting in illegal practices such as providing money or various objects to lure voters. Periyasamy, on the other hand, has faced criticism for allegedly giving rosaries and other religious things to Christian voters.

This comes as the BJP in Tamil Nadu is campaigning against forced religious conversion, particularly targeting Christian missionaries, in the wake of the death of a schoolgirl in Thanjavur.