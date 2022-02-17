Case against Shiv Sena leader for rape and forced abortion

An offence has been registered against a local Shiv Sena leader for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman and forcing her to have an abortion, according to police in Pune, Maharashtra,

A case has been registered against Raghunath Kuchik, the general secretary of the Shiv Sena’s labour wing Bhartiya Kamgar Sena, under section 376 (rape) and 313 (causing miscarriage without woman’s consent) of the IPC, according to an official from Shivaji Nagar police station.

‘On a social media platform, Kuchik had befriended the woman. He allegedly formed physical contact with her by promising to marry her, according to the complaint .

He further claimed that when the woman became pregnant, she was compelled to get an abortion.

Meanwhile, Kuchik, the Shiv Sena’s deputy leader, denied the allegations, calling them ‘baseless’ and claiming that he had been ‘honey-trapped’ by the woman.