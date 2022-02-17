Google announces plan to limit ad tracking across apps on Android

Google plans to impose new privacy limitations on Android smartphones to limit tracking across applications, following Apple Inc.’s lead in imposing curbs on an advertising business that has secretly collected data from billions of devices.

Android ambitions of Google might put a stop to a decade of smartphone advertising tactics in which businesses like Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook loaded its code into hundreds of thousands of apps to analyse user activity.

Apple’s moves, which took effect last year, have already thrown the digital ad sector into disarray and contributed to Meta’s market value plummeting by more than $300 billion.

Google said on Wednesday that it will work on more privacy-focused alternatives to the alphanumeric identities linked with individual cellphones that certain applications use to collect and share information about users.