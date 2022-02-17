Harassed by police officer; BBA student commits suicide

A 21-year-old BBA student ended his life by hanging himself, due to alleged harassment by a sub-inspector in Indore’s Aerodrom police station. Akash Badiya, a first-year student at Maharana Ranjit Singh College and a resident of Vijayshree Nagar in Indore, was the victim. The body of the young man was found hanging at the family’s house on Thursday morning.

Akash accused two police officers posted at the Chandan Nagar Police Station of threatening and harassing him, according to his family. They claimed the victim had left a note on his phone and blamed his death on Tejaji police station sub-inspector Vikash Sharma. The family also claimed that they have a video of the police officer assaulting Akash.

According to LM Meena, the investigating officer, Akash committed suicide by hanging himself, and authorities are trying to figure out why he took such harsh action. According to police, no suicide note has been found, and the victim’s phone has been seized for investigation.

The victim’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and an investigation has been launched to solve the case. A further investigation is underway.