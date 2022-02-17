Pfizer and BioNTech delays Omicron-targeted vaccine development

The delivery of Pfizer’s and BioNTech SE’s vaccine to battle the Omicron COVID-19 strain has been delayed by several weeks due to a slower-than-expected data collection process, BionTech Chief Executive Ugur Sahin said on Thursday in Germany’s Bild.

Once the vaccine is available, the business will determine if it is still required, according to Sahin.

“If the wave ends, that doesn’t mean it can’t start again,” he said in a video interview with Bild, adding that BioNTech was prepared to continue developing new vaccines as variants appeared if necessary.

“I just don’t see the scenario as serious anymore,” he said of how the coronavirus will evolve in the future.

BioNTech had earlier stated that the vaccine will be available by the end of March, but stated in late January that this was contingent on how much clinical data regulators would demand.