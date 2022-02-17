Sydney beaches closed after the first fatal shark attack in 60 years

Several Sydney beaches in Sydney, including the iconic Bondi and Bronte, were closed after a swimmer was killed in a shark attack, the city’s first such fatality in nearly 60 years.

Drum lines, which are intended to bait sharks, have been set up near the assault site, and officials are using drones to see whether the shark is still there.

On Wednesday afternoon, a shark attacked a person off Little Bay beach, roughly 20 kilometres south of Australia’s largest city and near the entrance to Botany Bay, according to a video posted online. The name of the swimmer has yet to be disclosed by police.