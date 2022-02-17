Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal is going on paternity leave

Parag Agrawal, the CEO of Twitter, will be taking some time off from work due to the birth of his child. Agrawal’s plans to take a few weeks of paternity leave for the birth of his second child were confirmed on Twitter on Wednesday. At a meeting last week, Agrawal stated that he would be taking some time off. According to the Washington Post, Agrawal will take less than the company’s 20-week paternity leave.

‘At Twitter, we encourage and fully support employees taking parental leave in whatever way works best for each person. It’s a personal decision, and we created a parental leave program (supporting up to 20 weeks of flexible leave) that is customizable for that reason,’ said Laura Yagerman, Twitter’s head of corporate communications, in an email to The Verge. She further stated that while Agrawal is on leave, he will be connected to the company’s top officials.