22-year-old Bihar striker Sakibul Gani creates history with 341 runs on first-class debut

Sakibul Gani made history by being the first player to score a triple century on his first-class cricket debut. Gani, who made his Ranji Trophy debut on Thursday, hit a triple-ton against Mizoram in a Plate Group match in Kolkata.

Gani smashed 56 fours and two sixes in his innings of 341 runs on 405 balls. Interestingly, the previous record was also held by an Indian — Madhya Pradesh’s Ajay Rothera hit 267 runs against Hyderabad in December 2018 in the same tournament.

The 22-year-old Gani made his List A debut for Bihar in 2019 and was last featured in the state team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in November 2021.

The hitter stepped in during Bihar’s match against Mizoram when they were down to 71/3 after losing their top-order players early in the innings. However, Gani and Babul Kumar (who is still undefeated after a double-ton) put on an astonishing 538-run fourth-wicket partnership. Gani pitched an aggressive inning, striking out 84.19 batters while pounding the triple-ton.

Previously, the 2021/22 season of the Ranji Trophy marked a return of the tournament after 796 days. The 2020/21 edition was cancelled owing to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Ajinkya Rahane got a century for Mumbai versus Saurashtra on the first day of the competition. Yash Dhull, who led the Indian U19 team to World Cup triumph earlier this month, also hit a century in his first-class debut in Guwahati against Tamil Nadu.

The Ranji Trophy will be split into two halves, with the pre-Indian Premier League (IPL) phase set to take place from February 10 to March 15. The post-IPL phase will take place from May 30 to June 26. This season, the Ranji Trophy will be played over a period of 62 days with 64 matches.