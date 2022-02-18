All women army expedition reaches Visakhapatnam

The ‘All Women Army Expedition,’ which left Chennai on Thursday evening, February 17, reached Visakhapatnam. The seven member team of army officers embarked on a unique and audacious journey on a 44 foot long Bavaria class boat , it being the first of its kind in the history of Indian army.

The expedition, organised under the supervision of the EME Sailing Association, set off from Chennai on February 15, 2022. It has completed a total distance of 330 miles and Maj Mukta is leading the team. After a 54-hour journey, the expedition reached in Visakhapatnam.

Maj Mukta S Gautam of the Corps of EME is in charge of the expedition, which includes Majs Priya Semwal, Priya Das, Rashmil Sangwan, Arpita Dwivedi, and Sanjana Mittal, as well as Captains Jyoti Singh, Malvika Rawat, Shubham Solanki, and Sonal Goyal from the Corps of EME.

Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, flagged off the historic expedition from the Chennai port .