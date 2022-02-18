Bajaj Chetak electric scooter sales expand to 20 cities

After a two-decade hiatus from scooters to focus only on motorcycles, Bajaj re-entered the scooter market with the Chetak in 2020. Chetak electric scooters were only available in Pune and Bengaluru at the time of their debut. Chetak has continued to grow its footprint in new states and cities since then.

Chetak is now accessible in 11 states. Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Goa, Daman & Diu, Gujarat, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and West Bengal are among these states. The two-wheeler is also accessible in 20 cities throughout the world which includes Visakhapatnam, Mapusa, Surat, Bangalore, Mangalore, Mysore, Hubli, Cochin, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Pune.

Bajaj will be working on Chetak’s growth ambitions more aggressively now that the pandemic situation has begun to alleviate. According to Rakesh Sharma, executive director of Bajaj Auto, Chetak’s network would be doubled in the coming weeks. It appears to be feasible since Bajaj largely uses its current KTM dealerships for Chetak.

Established manufacturers, like Bajaj, have the capacity to quickly launch new models across India. This is an advantage that TVS has been using with their iQube electric scooter. TVS is also working hard to expand the availability of iQube to other places around the country.

Also Read: Decorated roof panel of buried temple found in Bhubaneswar

Despite the fact that established businesses such as Bajaj and TVS have ready resources in terms of sales and distribution, the electric two-wheeler industry is dominated by startups. In terms of sales, EVs from businesses like Hero Electric, Okinawa, Ather, and Ampere are now ahead of Chetak and iQube. In the next months, many additional businesses, like Ola Electric and Simple Energy, will compete for the top spots in this market. While Chetak is a well-equipped scooter, its exorbitant price places it out of reach for a large number of EV purchasers. With no evidence of a price cut, Bajaj appears to be sticking to its strategy of positioning Chetak as a premium lifestyle EV.

Playing the numbers game with Chetak may not be the company’s priority right now. It is possible that a completely new, low-cost mass-market product may be launched in the near future.