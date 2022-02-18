Covid-19: Night curfew to continue in Ahmedabad, Vadodara till Feb 25

The Covid-19-induced night curfew will be imposed in two Gujarat cities, Ahmedabad and Vadodara, from midnight to 5 a.m. until February 25, according to a state government order issued on Thursday. The new guidelines will come into force from Friday.

Following a major decline in Covid-19 cases, the state government lifted the coronavirus-induced night curfew in six cities across the state. According to news agency PTI, the state government issued a notification saying, ‘Night curfew will be lifted from Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Jamnagar and Gandhinagar from February 19, while the 12 am to 5 am curfew will continue in Ahmedabad and Vadodara till February 25’, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel chaired over the core committee meeting that made the decision.

on February 10 the state government decided to reduce the night curfew restrictions in eight major cities where Covid cases declined.