Forex Market: Sensex, Nifty decline for third day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices settled lower for third day in a row in the Indian share market. The losses in the pharma shares weighed upon the equity indices. .

BSE Sensex dropped 59 points or 0.10% to close at 57,833. NSE Nifty moved 28 points or 0.16% lower to end at 17,276. NSE Nifty Midcap 100 index fell 0.91% and Nifty small-cap shares plunged 1.06%. 11 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled lower. The overall market breadth of BSE was negative as 1,170 shares advanced while 2,182 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Coal India, SBI Life, Bajaj Auto, HDFC and Larsen and Toubro . The top losers in the market were ONGC, Divi’s Lab, Cipla, UltraTech Cement, , Infosys, Reliance Industries, Nestle India and Mahindra and Mahindra .

Meanwhile, foreign investors have sold a net $6.41 billion in Indian equities so far this year compared with net purchases of $5.82 billion in the same period last year.